A fairly large sinkhole opened up Wednesday afternoon in the Mission District, and it opened up right underneath an SUV that was driving over it.

The sinkhole is in the middle of 14th Street near the intersection with Guerrero, between Dolores and Guerrero.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana spoke with the couple whose car — actually their neighbor's car that they were borrowing to go grocery shopping — almost got swallowed by the sinkhole.

The sinkhole right after it formed. Photo via Citizen app

"My first thought was that a bomb had gone off," says Jamie Michaels, speaking to NBC Bay Area. "That's really what I thought because what I heard was a big explosion. I couldn't figure out what possibly could have caused that until we got out of the car."

Two tires were blown out by the sinkhole, which appears to have formed as they were driving over it. City crews subsequently arrived, and the thing has grown larger — it's now about eight feet deep and several feet wide.

ABC 7 has some drone footage of the hole.

"We were in shock and just happy that we were not at the bottom of that sinkhole because you look down and it goes pretty deep and it goes all the way across the street," Michael Logan, the other person in the SUV, tells NBC Bay Area.

14th Street between Dolores and Guerrero is partially blocked as crews work to fill the hole — which may have been triggered by recent rains — with concrete.