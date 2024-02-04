The atmospheric river is bearing down on California on Sunday, and the Bay Area is getting hit hard.

There’s a (small) chance that a tornado could be headed to the Bay Area Sunday night, per the Chronicle. The federal Storm Prediction Center said the risk was about 5%, but it would increase into the afternoon.

As the Chronicle reported, the last time a tornado risk forecast covered the Bay Area was nearly a decade ago, in February 2015.

High winds are likely to continue amid the intermittent rain, according to KTVU, and warnings are in place along the coast until Sunday night or Monday morning. They’ve already caused power outages, per KRON4, leaving tens of thousands around the Bay without power.

Good evening all. We are increasingly concerned about wind tomorrow, *especially* for the Central Coast within the higher terrain and along the coastline. Downed trees and powerlines are likely so please stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/xlJjnMHhnR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, hundreds of flight were reportedly delayed or cancelled at SFO Sunday. The airport temporarily canceled landings Sunday morning, and a few flights were rerouted to Oakland’s airport.

A fallen pine tree on upper Market Street near 18th Street prompted a road closure there. Motorists were being told to avoid the area.

A fallen three on upper Market Street. Photo: SFFD



Several freeways around the Bay closed, especially in the South Bay and North Bay. You can check Caltrans’ map to see up-to-date information.

Feature image of Santa Cruz beachfront amid atmospheric river via Holly Secon.