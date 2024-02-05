- Cleanup is continuing after the general mayhem caused by Sunday's "bomb cyclone" storm, including many downed trees. One very tall eucalyptus came down in SF's Clarendon Heights, near Mount Sutro, as well as that pine tree on Upper Market. [SF Public Works/X]
- The main part of the storm has left our area, but isolated showers are expected to continue throughout Monday. Los Angeles may still see "one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory" today as the storm lingers over the city. [National Weather Service]
- One person died Sunday afternoon after a tree crashed onto their home in Boulder Creek, in Santa Cruz County. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Sunday on the 14100 block of Highway 9, and one person made it out of the house unharmed. [NBC Bay Area]
- As of Monday morning there were 73,000 customers still without power in the North Bay; around 72,000 in the South Bay; 56,000 on the Peninsula; 29,000 in the East Bay; and 4,800 in San Francisco. PG&E says that at the height of the storm on Sunday, there were 1 million customers without power in the region. [Chronicle / Bay Area News Group]
- A 57-year-old man was found shot multiple times on Holly Street in East Oakland Sunday night, and he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. [East Bay Times]
- A 59-year-old man was found dead in his cell in the the Santa Clara County Jail on Sunday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Snap, the owner of Snapchat, is laying off 10% of its workforce, or around 530 people. [Associated Press]
- There was a big rainbow over San Francisco at one point on Sunday, and the rainbows continued Monday morning.
#Rainbow #SanFrancisco Rainbow at Pacific and Divisadero! Someone run out and grab the pot of gold!!! pic.twitter.com/UgGeGNE7uU— Ransom (@pcy) February 5, 2024