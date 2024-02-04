- A San Francisco man who was on his way to go swimming early morning Friday was brutally beaten and carjacked. SFPD said two unknown suspects attacked him after he parked his car at Hyde and Beach Streets. [KTVU]
- BART trains are running slower this weekend due to the wet weather, and there are already heavy delays Sunday morning. [KRON4]
- The storm already brought a tree down onto a car driving along Northbound Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa, prompting the highway’s closure near Todd Rd. [ABC7]
- In the South Bay, San Jose declared a state of emergency, residents along Alma Avenue near telling Guadalupe and San Lorenzo rivers to prepare to evacuate ahead of expected flooding. [KTVU]
- Apple is heavily pushing its first new product launch in seven years, the $3,499 virtual reality headset Vision Pro — but SF’s Union Square Apple store drew only a small crowd for the event. [SFGATE]
- Developers announced that a section of the former Big Lots site in SF at 3333 Mission St. will become affordable housing for seniors. [SFGATE]
- Incumbent Joe Biden handily won the first Democratic primary in South Carolina with over 95% of the votes. [NBC]
Feature image via Unsplash/Esther Cuan.