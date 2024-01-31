There was a shooting Wednesday afternoon on I-280 in San Francisco, near the Mariposa Street on-ramp, and all southbound lanes of the freeway were subsequently closed.

Details remain sketchy, but the California Highway Patrol sent out a Sig Alert about the situation at 4:53 pm. All southbound lanes of I-280 were blocked due to the investigation.

The SF Standard spoke to CHP Officer Andrew Barclay, who confirmed that law enforcement shot a person at around 4:30 pm. The shooting followed a report of a pedestrian on the freeway.

We do not yet know the condition of the person shot.

We'll update you as we learn more.

This is a developing story.