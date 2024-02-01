- There was significant ponding of water as storm drains backed up in the Mission District and elsewhere during Wednesday's storm. A clogged drain led to some minor flooding at Broadway and Franklin Street, and there was also ponding on Valencia around 18th Street, on Folsom Street, and elsewhere. [Chronicle]
- North Bay residents seem to have been largely spared with this storm, which had been predicted to bring more rain and wind than it did. [KPIX]
- There were downed trees across the region, including one 30-foot Monterey pine that crashed into home near Sutro Tower in SF, and one that fell onto an apartment building in Daly City. [KTVU]
- While most of the storm has passed, there are pockets of rain still passing through our area, and heavy downpours and/or thunder will be possible throughout Thursday afternoon. [NWSBayArea/X]
- A gaping hole in a curb in Chinatown, which had become a significant tripping hazard, took a year and a story from a local news outlet to get fixed, highlighting the backlog of such complaints at SF's Department of Public Works. [ABC 7]
- The 54-year-old Denny's location on Hegenberger Road in Oakland is closing down for good due to safety concerns for employees and customers. [KTVU]
- City council meetings in Berkeley, which were never tame affairs, have been particularly drama-filled in recent months, and a second council member, Kate Harrison, who is planning to run for mayor, just resigned in dramatic fashion during a council meeting. [Chronicle]
Photo via MySFPUC/X