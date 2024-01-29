Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke at an event at UC Berkeley's law school Monday and expressed her woe over recent decisions by the conservative-majority court. "I live in frustration," Sotomayor said. "And as you heard, every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart." [CNN]

"I live in frustration," Sotomayor said. "And as you heard, every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart." [CNN] A 27-year-old woman who worked as an engineer at Google, who is believed to have been killed by her husband earlier this month in Santa Clara, has been identified. According to court documents the victim was Xuanyi Yu, and her husband, Liren Chen, also a Google employee, appeared to have confessed. [KRON4]

According to court documents the victim was Xuanyi Yu, and her husband, Liren Chen, also a Google employee, appeared to have confessed. [KRON4] Anyone who's ever been to the venerable dive known as the Hotsy Totsy Club in Albany knows it's a special, locals kind of place — and they just lost one of their longtime regulars. An afternoon fixture at the bar, Richie Cortese, who had his name embroidered on his regular stool, passed away from cancer in early December, and there's a public memorial for him this weekend. [Chronicle]

An afternoon fixture at the bar, Richie Cortese, who had his name embroidered on his regular stool, passed away from cancer in early December, and there's a public memorial for him this weekend. [Chronicle] A person was stabbed and left in critical condition near the State Capitol building in Sacramento on Monday morning. [KPIX]

A third body has been recovered near the site of the small plane crash in Half Moon Bay on January 14, and that leaves just one more victim to find. [KTVU]

There was a sideshow Sunday around 5 p.m. at Park Boulevard and Spruce Street in Oakland, and neighbors say the area has become a magnet since it was repaved. [KTVU]

The owners of Il Casaro in North Beach and on Church Street, Francesco Covucci and Peter Fazio, have a deal to take over the historic North Beach Restaurant, whose longtime owner decided to retire last year. [Chronicle]

Top image: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks during a service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court December 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. O’Connor, the first woman appointed to be a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, died at 93 on December 1. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)