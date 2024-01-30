- Nine people were arrested Monday for selling drugs in SF's Tenderloin. All nine allegedly sold drugs to undercover officers. [KRON4]
- CA Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to the Oakland Unified School District warning them that several school closures they announced in 2022 and didn't follow through with would have disproportionately impacted Black and low-income students. Bonta recommends that the district engage an independent expert to help plan for any future school redesigns or closures. [KPIX]
- Five arrests were made in connection to the six bodies found last week in the Mojave Desert, and the killings were allegedly connected to an illegal marijuana transaction. [KTVU / New York Times]
- The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two women in connection with a home invasion robbery last year: one unidentified woman, and 34-year-old Xicmena Mihalaiche of Anaheim. [KRON4]
- The UC Regents have rejected a plan to allow the university system to hire undocumented students to work on campus, following protests by those students who currently aren't allowed to take on-campus jobs. [KQED]
- The MAGA universe is reportedly going nuts with conspiracy theories around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, like it's been rigged that they should be at the Super Bowl together and will endorse Biden there. [CNN / New York Times]
- Meta's Threads app is apparently still doing well, and downloads of it tripled in December. [TechCrunch]
- Some Niners fans who can't afford a $10,000 Super Bowl ticket are traveling to Vegas anyway to attend tailgate parties and the like. [KTVU]
Photo: Wikimedia