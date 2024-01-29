- The Mission erupted in its usual jubilation Sunday night following the 49ers dramatic, come-from-behind win at the NFC Championship game. Parts of both Mission and 24th streets were blocked off, fireworks were shot off in intersections, things were crowded for hours after the game ended. [Mission Local]
- We could see some record warm temperatures for January 29 today, with more tomorrow, as we get a balmy calm-before-the-storm this week. A pretty major rainstorm is on the way toward us Wednesday night which will bring snow in Tahoe through Saturday. [Chronicle]
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in the Tenderloin was was temporarily placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. after a report of a man entering with a gun. The lockdown lasted about 10 minutes, and the suspect initially got away, but police apprehended him around 5 p.m. elsewhere. [KRON4]
- A 27-year-old woman remains on the run after being arrested in Vallejo Sunday on suspicion of driving a vehicle stolen out of San Francisco. The woman was handcuffed and put in Vallejo PD patrol car, but she managed to steal the patrol car and escape, then abandoning the car elsewhere and fleeing on foot. [KTVU]
- Oakland police found a body Sunday afternoon floating in water near Coliseum Bay, either in a canal or in San Leandro Bay by the Oakland Estuary. [KTVU]
- There were over 70,000 fans of both the 49ers and the Detroit Lions in the stands at Levi's Stadium for Sunday's game. [NBC Bay Area]
- Airlines are adding flights between both the Bay Area and Las Vegas and Kansas City and Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl on February 11, and there will be hourly Southwest flights from our three major airports starting February 8. [KTVU]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist