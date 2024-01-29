A body was found early Monday in the BART trackway near Balboa Park Station, and this caused some delays with the first trains running through the area Monday morning.

The body was discovered on the BART tracks outside Balboa Park Station between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to BART officials. The San Francisco County Coroner was subsequently called to the scene to aid in the recovery of the remains, as KPIX reports.

BART put out an alert at 4:37 a.m. saying that Balboa Park Station was was closed and trains were not stopping there due to police activity. But the station reopened by 5:30 a.m., according to BART.

There were initially 20-minute delays in the East Bay-bound direction due to the incident, but those delays were cleared before 6 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the remains have not been shared, but the coroner reports that foul play is not suspected.

We'll update you if we learn more.



Photo: Lance Anderson