- A man was arrested for indecent exposure Tuesday morning outside a San Francisco high school, and he was found to be in possession of a firearm as well. Female students, apparently at George Washington High School, told police that they had seen the man exposing himself in his car before, and the man was booked on suspicion of a number of charges. [KRON4]
- Popular Oakland wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar was burglarized over the weekend, and the owner is furious that he subsequently received a bill for a "board-up" that was done by the Department of Public Works, because they couldn't contact him after the break-in occurred. This is apparently standard procedure in Oakland, to bill the property owner for such services. [Chronicle]
- Rep. Josh Harder (D-Stockton/Lodi) is pushing the DEA to criminalize the tranquilizer xylazine, aka Tranq, and make it a Schedule III substance. [KRON4]
- A pickup truck crashed into La Luna Market & Taqueria in Rutherford, in Napa County, Wednesday afternoon, and no one was injured. [KRON4]
- More homophobic and racist text messages from former San Jose Police Department Officer Mike McNamara have been released. [KRON4]
- Six bodies were found in a remote area of the Mojave Desert in Southern California, and there's little information so far about their identities. [New York Times]
- Taylor Swift is going to be performing a final concert in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl this year, so if her boyfriend Travis Kelce is in it — hopefully playing against the 49ers — she will need to make a beeline for Las Vegas, and she should have plenty of time for a nap after she lands. [Chronicle]
- Oakland's annual White Elephant Sale starts this weekend, and while the Sunday preview sale is already sold out, the public sale starts on Wednesday, Jan. 31. [East Bay Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram