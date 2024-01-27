- Nearly $1.7 million in funds have been raised for the two (controversial) police ballot measures on the ballot this March, according to new campaign finance filings. Drawing the biggest support so far is Proposition E, Mayor London Breed’s plan to grant more power to the city's police and restrict the authority of the Police Commission, which already has $1.1 million behind it from supporters of both Breed and her challenger Daniel Lurie. [Chronicle]
- Kaiser Permanente is telling its Oakland employees to stay inside the medical buildings during lunch and avoid going out in downtown Oakland after several reported robberies of Kaiser workers. The company is also seeing an uptick in break-ins and car thefts in its parking garages. [KPIX]
- A skier, who was reported missing by her friends, had actually gotten trapped on a gondola overnight Thursday for 15 hours at South Lake Tahoe's Heavenly ski resort. When she was discovered the next morning, she was given medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, and the resort said it’s investigating how this happened. [SFGATE]
- In more Tahoe news, police shot and killed an allegedly armed carjacking suspect near the Palisades Tahoe ski resort after a car chase around 10 a.m. Friday. More details, including the suspect’s identity, haven't been released. [KTVU]
- A woman who was under arrest for stealing cars in Vallejo apparently managed to steal a patrol car while being taken into custody in Vallejo. Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing the woman, who was in handcuffs, exiting the driver's seat of the patrol car and jogging away in a quiet neighborhood. [KNTV]
- Hundreds of protesters gathered at a downtown Oakland courthouse to demand ceasefire on Gaza and an end to U.S. funding of Israel's military. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Chris Lawton.