The renowned 2003 documentary, The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill, featuring an SF man who befriended a flock of wild parrots, has been remastered and is returning to theaters, so catch it while you can.

The movie, directed by Sundance-and-Emmy-Award-winning Judy Irving, focuses on San Francisco musician Mark Bittner and his close relationship with the Telegraph Hill parrots. According to KQED, Irving and Bittner fell in love and married while making the doc, which became a big hit. It won the Genesis Award for "Outstanding Documentary Film" in 2005 and is one of the 25 top-grossing theatrical documentaries of all time, per IMDB.

Now, the Roxie is hosting the remastered film for a limited release for its 20th anniversary this week. You can find the schedule and buy still available tickets here.

And you can check out the trailer below.

Today, Irving runs Pelican Media, a nonprofit that produces environmentally themed films, such as Pelican Dreams (2014) and Cold Refuge (2023).

Feature image via the Roxie.