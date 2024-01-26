- The oldest toy store in San Francisco (and the inspiration for Emeryville-based Pixar’s beloved movie "Toy Story"), Jeffrey’s Toys, announced it was closing its doors “in a couple weeks” due to low sales and crime. It's the end of an era for the shop, which has been around for 86 year, the majority of the time located at 685 Market St. until a rent hike in 2015 forced it to its current location at 45 Kearny St. [Chronicle]
- Employees at North Beach’s iconic City Lights Bookstore announced that they’re forming a union. On social media, they said they’re asking for voluntary recognition from management. [Broke Ass Stuart]
- PG&E agrees to $45 million settlement for the Dixie Fire, the largest single wildfire in California that destroyed more than 1,000 structures and resulted in one death. However, $40 million of that will apparently be spent on an internal project for … electronic record-keeping? [CPUC / KRON4]
- Police arrested a suspect involved in a stabbing Friday in San Francisco's Bayview District, after the suspect barricaded themselves inside a building for a few hours. The victim sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during an altercation with the suspect at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital earlier Friday morning, prompting the police response and brief standoff with the suspect. [KPIX]
- An 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Sonoma County Friday around 1:30 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake’s epicenter, approximately 20 miles northeast of Healdsburg, was near the border of Sonoma and Lake counties. [KRON4]
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Lions here at Levi’s Stadium. [ABC7]
- The Lions’ arrival will mark the return of Bay Area native, Jared Goff, who grew up in Novato and played for UC Berkeley in college. [ABC7]
Feature image via Google Street View.