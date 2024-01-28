- San Francisco is getting excited for the 49ers-Lions matchup, and the Mercury News has got you covered with a roundup of some fun watch parties around the Bay Area to attend.
- Alternatively, ABC7 reports that tickets are still available on resale platforms for about $500 at the cheapest and thousands of dollars if you want VIP.
- It looks like the warm, dry weather will stick around for the NFC Championship Game, which will be held at Levi’s Stadium at 3:30 p.m., but another atmospheric river will hit starting Tuesday (luckily, it's a weak one). [Standard]
- In other news, Oakland hosted its annual Lunar New Year festival Saturday, bringing out dancers and vendors to celebrate the community. Happy Year of the Dragon! [ABC7]
- The West Coast’s largest yacht race took place on Saturday as well, drawing nearly 300 boats for the “Three Bridge Fiasco,” in which skippers navigate through the Golden Gate, Bay, and Richmond-San Rafael bridges in any order they choose. [Chronicle]
- A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a Santa Rosa Airbnb, where ten occupants managed to escape without injuries. [KRON4]
- The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking a man named Christopher Croul in connection with an attempted murder in Gilroy, who’s considered armed and dangerous. [KNTV]
The Sheriff’s Office is currently working an active investigation regarding an attempted murder near the 6000 block of Mt. Madonna Road. The suspect, Christopher Croul, has fled. He is armed and considered dangerous. Please call 9-1-1 immediately if located. pic.twitter.com/CP9vmqAC6R— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 28, 2024
