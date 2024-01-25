- A power outage this morning that began around 7 a.m. was affecting around 10,000 PG&E customers in SF's Sunset District. The cause is not known, but PG&E said it would be restoring power by 10:30 a.m. [KPIX]
- BART was experiencing major delays in San Francisco Thursday morning due to an obstruction on the track near Civic Center. The obstruction was cleared around 7:50 p.m. but there were residual delays. [KPIX]
- The Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was shot Wednesday while serving an eviction notice is recovering from their wounds. [KTVU]
- Demolition is underway on a shopping center in Los Altos that was heavily damaged by a fire on Christmas Day. [ABC 7]
- 10-year-old Mazarine Coffee, located at 720 Market Street in the FiDi, is closing permanently on January 31. [KRON4]
- Those plans to build a new boat harbor in front of Marina Green may be scrapped after protests. [Chronicle]
- Tickets for Sunday's NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and and the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium are going for $750 to $2,000. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a 4.2M earthquake in the San Bernardino area Wednesday night, and no damage was reportedsa. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram