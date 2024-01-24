Sheriff's deputies are facing violent pushback while serving eviction notices in the East Bay this week, and one was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Union City.

Less than 24 hours after a standoff occurred in Oakland's Eastmont neighborhood over an eviction notice being served, an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in a separate incident in Union City.

As the East Bay Times reports, the shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. on the 33000 block of Dowe Avenue, off of Alvarado-Niles Boulevard. The officer was wounded, but apparently not critically, and the suspect fled the scene and was still at large as of 4 p.m.

It was a chaotic scene on Dowe Avenue, as KTVU reports that BART police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the aid of the wounded officer.

Videos on the Citizen app show multiple helicopters in the air over Union City searching for the suspect.

The eviction notice being served was apparently at a commercial building, and at least one individual was being evicted.

Alameda County deputies were also possibly shot at in a similar eviction-notice situation Tuesday evening. That incident took place near 82nd and Outlook avenues, and as KTVU reports it led to a brief standoff with the individual being evicted from a home there.

Officers said they heard a "pop" that they attributed to gunfire, and they had to retreat.

No one was wounded, and the standoff apparently ended peacefully.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images