- An Oakland auto body shop, Turbo Auto Body on the 1700 block of International Boulevard, suffered major damage Tuesday night when a car plowed into the front of the building. The driver walked away from the crash seemingly uninjured. [KPIX]
- First Lady Jill Biden is coming to the Bay Area today. She'll be touching down at 2:15 p.m. at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa and heading to a fundraiser this evening in Healdsburg. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two people were found dead inside a home in Los Altos on Tuesday afternoon, and their identities still have not been released. [NBC Bay Area]
- A person was brutally stabbed onboard a SamTrans bus in Redwood City Tuesday night and suffered serious injuries; the suspect was apprehended soon after. [KPIX]
- The gas stations near the entrance to Oakland Airport, where travelers in rental cars often stop to gas up before returning cars, remain hot spots for brazen thieves. [SFGate]
- In settling a lawsuit with YIMBY Law, the City of Cupertino has agreed to deal with "builder's remedy" projects if they arise, until it can get its Housing Element approved. [Bay Area News Group]
- A building at 55 Second Street in San Francisco, known as the KPMG Building since 2002 after its main tenant, accounting firm KPMG, moved in and got naming rights, may be losing that main tenant as KPMG consideres letting go of its lease. [Chronicle]
- K-pop star IU is coming to Oakland Arena on July 30 as part of an international tour. [KRON4]
Top image: First lady Jill Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion highlighting women's health research at University of Illinois on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)