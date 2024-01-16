- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a case on transgender kids using bathrooms of their choice on Tuesday, handing an apparent win to trans youth. The ruling allows two lower appeals court rulings to stand in cases permitting trans kids to access the bathrooms of their choosing, and the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal without comment. [KGO]
- The California Department of Public Health just issued the surprising guidance that people can go to work or school with COVID-19, as long as they don’t have symptoms. In guidance issued last week, the DPH said “We are now at a different point in time with reduced impacts from COVID-19 compared to prior years due to broad immunity from vaccination and/or natural infection, and readily available treatments available for infected people.” [Chronicle]
- It was a shocker in March when popular Chinatown food hall China Live was hit with an eviction lawsuit from their landlord, but they’ve reached a deal with their landlord to avoid eviction. It’s a confidential deal between China Live and their landlord who’s an affiliate of Cypress Properties, but apparently China Live is still still suing their landlord. [SF Business Times]
- A Los Gatos man, 56-year-old John Maxey Yeager, has been charged with murdering his wife and dumping her body in the Santa Cruz mountains. [KRON4]
- 39-year-old Humboldt County woman and new mother Zoe Penrod was reported missing on January 1, was last seen wandering Highway 254 in a bathrobe, and remains missing. [SFGate]
- The SF Ethics Commission has barely made a dent in its audits of public funding from the 2020 election, which is a bad sign, considering that we’re now heading into the 2024 election. [Mission Local]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist