- An unmanned sailboat which apparently got loose from its mooring lines in Sausalito drifted all the way to Baker Beach and got stranded there Monday. [Chronicle]
- Google has now laid off hundreds of employees in its ad sales team, as the company reportedly shifts its focus toward artificial intelligence. [KRON4]
- We still don't know the cause of the hot-air balloon crash in Arizona on Sunday that killed a Bay Area man, but a text from one of the other victims indicates they knew what was coming. [KTVU]
- Winter weather across much of the country prompted 1,700 flight cancellations in the U.S. today. [CNN]
- Donald Trump depressingly won the Iowa caucuses last night by a broad margin, taking more tha 50% of the vote, and Ron DeSantis came in second. [Associated Press]
- Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump. [New York Times]
- SF native Ali Wong continues her historic awards season, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Beef at the Emmys. [NBC News]
Photo: Michael Yung