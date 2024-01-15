- One body, that of a woman, was recovered from the waters off Half Moon Bay Monday morning and is believed to be one of the victims in Sunday's small-plane crash. Authorities have not said how many people they believe were on the plane. [Bay Area News Group]
- One of the four people killed in a tragic hot-air balloon accident in Arizona on Sunday has been identified as a 24-year-old Cupertino man. He has been identified as Atahan Kiliccote, and the other victims were from far-flung locations around the country and globe. [KTVU]
- A woman was struck and killed Sunday morning in a hit-and-run on the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. [KRON4]
- Apple may take care of its patent dispute with pulse-oximetry monitor company Masimo by simply disabling all the features related to the pulse oximeter in its Apple Watch models that have it, that is if the legal case doesn't go their way. [TechCrunch]
- The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march occurred in San Francisco's SoMa district today, with marchers gathering at Yerba Buena Gardens at the end of the route, where a waterfall memorial is dedicated to Dr. King. [Chronicle]
- Some skiers and snowboarders at Lake Tahoe's Heavenly resort caught footage of a bear romping around in the snow on the ski slopes over the weekend. [ABC7]
- Donald Trump is, as was widely predicted, going to win the Iowa caucuses, CBS News projects, but we still don't know who will take second place.
Photo: Simon Shim