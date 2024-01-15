The glamorous life is coming to Oakland’s Ivy Hill neighborhood, where a block of East 21st Street has been honorarily renamed “Escovedo Way” in honor of 80s pop star Sheila E. and her groundbreaking percussionist father Pete Escovedo.

So what does the “E.” in the name Sheila E. stand for? It stands for “Escovedo,” as the Prince protégé, one-time Prince romantic partner, and Oakland native was in fact born Sheila Escovedo. And she’s the daughter of accomplished Latin percussionist Pete Escovedo, who played with Carlos Santana, Tito Puente, Bobby McFerrin, and Chick Corea.

Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo were on hand Sunday, when as KTVU reports, an Oakland street was renamed Escovedo Way in honor of the musical legacy of both performers. The renamed block is on Oakland’s East 21st Street, between Ninth and Tenth avenues, on the block where Sheila E. grew up.

"I was in the second grade. My sister Zena was born here," Sheila E. told KTVU. "The memories of so many people performing here with us, like Carlos Santana. I mean the jam sessions that were here were amazing. The food, the culture. This is home for us."

It’s been a banner couple of years for Oakland streets being renamed for the city’s native pop stars. One block near Lake Merritt was renamed Tupac Shakur Way last year, and another three blocks near Fremont High were renamed Too Short Way in 2022.

Sheila E. and Pete Escovedo were also already honored with a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

Related: Tupac Shakur Getting A Street Named After Him In Oakland Near Lake Merritt [SFist]

Image: LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musicians Pete Escovedo (L) and Sheila E. attends Guitar Center's 28th Annual Drum-Off Finals Event at The Novo by Microsoft on January 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Guitar Center)



