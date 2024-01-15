- SF saw a fair bit of rain on Saturday, but the North Bay got even more — and Mount Tam got 5.5 inches! Parts of West Marin remained underwater on Sunday, with some road flooding. [ABC 7]
- It will be rainy again starting Tuesday afternoon in SF (and starting in the morning in the North Bay), but heavier rains are expected to return by the weekend with a string of storms, Friday to Wednesday (1/19-1/24). [Chronicle]
- A 23-year-old inmate died Sunday in the detox unit of the San Mateo County Jail. [KPIX]
- A home in Stockton was shot up Saturday with 11 people inside, including five children, but no one was injured. [KPIX]
- Unfortunately for some families, the JN.1 COVID variant has meant a parade of infections over the early winter and holiday season, with the easily permissible variant going from person to person with ease. [Chronicle]
- 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's younger brother, whose name is Chubba, has committed to playing football at San Jose State. [KRON4]
- Four people died in a hot air balloon crash in Arizona on Sunday, after a group of skydivers had jumped out of the balloon's basket. [CNN]
- Trump is begging supporters in Iowa to get out and vote for him, even if they're "sick as a dog," telling them, "Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it." [CNN]
Photo: Gaia Armellin