A collision involving multiple vehicles on the Bay Bridge led to a fatality and resulted in two individuals’ arrests for driving under the influence early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The accident occurred on eastbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, around 3:16 a.m., per KPIX. Reportedly, a blue Honda sedan hit the back of a Mercedes SUV that inexplicably had come to a stop in the number 2 lane, as CHP reported.

The driver of the blue Honda, believed to be a 25-year-old woman from the Concord area, had stepped out of her vehicle and was standing in the number two lane. Another gray car crashed into the rear of her blue Honda, causing a chain reaction that also struck the Mercedes. Tragically, the impact of the collision proved fatal for the woman who had exited her vehicle, and she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities responding to the scene took the driver of the gray car, who reportedly complained of pain, was to the hospital. However, they were later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Similarly, the driver of the Mercedes, though unharmed, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to reports.

The investigation into the incident prompted the closure of lanes 1-4 for about an hour, until the roadway was finally cleared around 4:15 a.m.

Image via Unsplash/Tyler Casey.