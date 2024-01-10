The boyfriend of Kimberly Wong, the 27-year-old tech worker who was killed in her Presidio Heights apartment just after Thanksgiving, made another court appearance Wednesday, and we are now learning more about the case against him.

Scott Fisher, 29, pleaded not guilty last month to the murder of Wong, who was found fatally stabbed in the apartment the two shared on the 3200 block of Clay Street in San Francisco on November 30. Fisher was arrested a week after the killing in Concord, which has been described by investigators as a case of domestic violence.

As SFGate reports, Fisher appeared in court this morning as his public defender, Meenha Lee, requested an extension on his preliminary hearing. That hearing has now been set for March 26, and there is another court date set for February 22.

Fisher was arraigned on December 15, and at the time District Attorney Brooke Jenkins expressed her "unwavering commitment to pursuing justice" for Wong and her family.

We have heard few details in the case thus far, but according to court documents seen by SFGate, Wong had expressed fears to a friend about Fisher's behavior leading up to her murder.

Wong had reportedly spent the night away from the apartment on November 29, after she said that Fisher had "lunged at her" while she was showering on November 28. Subsequently, on the night of the 28th, Wong told the friend that Fisher had shaken her in the middle of the night to wake her up, though it's not clear what his motivations were.

Reportedly, Wong had dropped Fisher off at the home of a relative on the evening of the 29th when she went to sleep elsewhere.

Wong then allegedly picked up Fisher the next morning, November 30, and the two were seen on surveillance video entering the apartment building on Clay Street together. Around noon that day, Fisher was seen exiting the building alone.

Upon Fisher's arrest, investigators reportedly took a pair of Fisher's shoes as evidence, saying that they observed what appeared to be dried blood on one of them.

Wong had been a product designer for fintech company Plaid, and had lived in the building on Clay Street for a couple of years. Fisher, as we learned after his December arrest, had been employed as an analyst at Databricks, but his LinkedIn page indicated that job ended in October 2023.

Previously: SF Man Accused In Stabbing Death of Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty to Murder