29-year-old Scott Fisher was arraigned Friday for the murder of girlfriend Kimberly Wong in the Presidio Heights apartment they shared.

Fisher was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but his arraignment happened four days later. On Friday, as the Chronicle reports, Fisher pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing Wong, whom police found unresponsive in her apartment on November 30 following a request for a wellness check.

Fisher is reportedly being represented by the Public Defender's Office.

Earlier this week, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins expressed her "unwavering commitment to pursuing justice" in the case. Jenkins added, "Although, there is nothing we can do to bring her back, we will do everything we can to ensure there is accountability and justice" for her family.

According to neighbors, Fisher and Wong had cohabitated for an unknown length of time in the building where the 27-year-old was found on the 3200 block of Clay Street, in Presidio Heights. Fisher was arrested for the murder seven days after, in Concord.

The case is being investigated as one of domestic violence.

Wong had worked as a product designer for fintech firm Plaid, while Fisher had been employed as a financial analyst.

This was San Francisco's 53rd homicide of the year to date, and the city's first domestic violence homicide of the year.

