- As COVID cases are spiking locally and elsewhere, we're learning that the old home rapid tests aren't as sensitive to the JN.1 variant. It can take up to a week after exposure for a positive test to appear, with more virus particles needed to trigger a positive result. [NBC Bay Area]
- Marin County supervisors are holding a hearing Thursday on potentially imposing a hard cap on vacation rentals in unincorporated towns, for the first time. Responding in part to community outcry, the supervisors are considering limiting the total number of short-term rental licenses to 1,083, with about a third of those in Stinson Beach. [Chronicle]
- There is a public memorial service today at 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley for the slain Oakland police officer Tuan Le, who was killed while responding to a burglary at a cannabis dispensary on December 29. [KTVU]
- There was a rally Tuesday in support of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, as an effort to recall her gets underway. [KPIX]
- While we won't see anything equivalent in terms of rain the Bay Area, the Sierra is getting a pretty big snowstorm today, with whiteout conditions likely on I-80 at Donner Pass. [Chronicle]
- Rep. Katie Porter, who is trailing Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee in Bay Area polling for the Senate race, has just launched her first TV spot in the Bay Area market. [Chronicle]
- As Nikki Haley chips away at his lead in New Hampshire, Trump posts a birther conspiracy about her on Truth Social, suggesting she may not be a citizen. [New York Times]
Photo: Abhi Verma