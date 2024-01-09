- While the big news is that COVID is raging across the Bay Area, we have also just seen the first San Francisco flu death of 2024. The victim has not been named, but KGO reports “The person was under 65, was not vaccinated and had preexisting medical conditions.” [KGO]
The return of King Tides has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Bay shoreline from 8 AM to 11 AM tomorrow (Wednesday). High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding for flood-prone, low-lying areas near the bay shoreline. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KjGNQhQt1F— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2024
- The highly disruptive King Tides are expected to return Wednesday, and a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning, and perhaps beyond. The tides are expected to remain high through Friday, and flooding could occur at SF’s Embarcadero, as well as in parts of Mill Valley and Sausalito. [SFGate]
- The popular pop-up Bernal Bakery is taking over the former Bee Bakery spot on Cortland Avenue. The permanent spot is going to be called Bernal Basket, and it plans to open at 521 Cortland Avenue as early as March 2024. [Eater SF]
- The longtime Castro seafood restaurant Anchor Oyster Bar closed Tuesday for seismic retrofitting, and is expected to be closed for the next six weeks. [Hoodline]
- A series of break-ins on Clement Street is being investigated, with affected businesses including Hamburger Haven, Park Life, Toy Boat By Jane, and possibly several others. [KRON4]
- In the wake of a scandal where Department of Building Inspection inspectors gave sweetheart inspections to their own homes, Mission Local unearthed three more inspectors signing off on family members’ home inspections. [Mission Local]
