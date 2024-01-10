- Chris Christie has unsurprisingly dropped out of the presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire primary. He has said he would only endorse Nikki Haley if she committed to not taking a role in a potential Trump cabinet, and he was caught on a hot mic today saying she's "going to get smoked" in the primary. [CBS News / New York Times]
- In case you missed it, this morning's avalanche at Palisades Tahoe claimed one life, and injured one other person, and the search for buried skiers has concluded. [Associated Press]
- In a second round of layoffs for Twitch since last year, the livestreaming company is cutting 500 more employees, or about 35% of its staff — some of whom may be based in Korea, where the company is closing its offices. [Bloomberg / CNBC]
- One day after going on sale, three-day passes to BottleRock 2024 have sold out. [KPIX]
- In Santa Clara, which previously employed the highest-paid city manager in the state — Deanna Santana, who was fired in 2022 — the city council just voted to give current City Manager Jovan Grogan a merit-based pay raise, making his salary $418K/year. [Mercury News]
- Silicon Valley semiconductor giant Broadcom is looking to sell off 1 million square feet of a 1.6 million-sq-ft campus it just bought last year in Palo Alto. [Chronicle]
- The city-run animal shelter at SF Animal Care & Control is full up with dogs, and adoption fees for dogs are being waived through the end of the month. [Mission Local]
- A first-grader at Oakland's Chabot Elementary School, six-year-old Selma Jeyathurai White, just won the National Frederick Douglass Oratorical Contest for her age group. [KTVU]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist