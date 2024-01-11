- An 18-wheeler full of garbage caught fire near Ocean Beach this morning, with the driver dumping the garbage load on the Great Highway. The pile of burning trash was dumped where Fulton meets the Great Highway, just after 6:45 a.m. Thursday and produced large amounts of smoke in the area before being extinguished. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
DEVELOPING: Garbage truck fire prompts Great Highway closure in San Francisco https://t.co/rQs7llrw7T— KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 11, 2024
- BART says the purchase of its "Fleet of the Future" train cars are coming in under budget by $394 million, so that's good news. [Berkeleyside]
- Residents near the Santa Rosa airport are complaining about the incessant noise from helicopters that is being generated by a single helicopter service and training school. [KPIX]
- Tesla factory workers, including those in Fremont, all received a "market adjustment pay increase" to kick off the new year, just as the United Auto Workers continues to try to unionize Tesla's plants. [Bloomberg]
- Google laid off hundreds of employees overnight, sending notices that their positions had been eliminated, mostly in the company's core engineering departments related to products like the Pixel phone and Fitbit. [KRON4]
- Rental car company Hertz is divesting itself of fleet of electric vehicles, selling off 20,000 of them and reinvesting in gas-powered cars, due to high maintenance costs and other issues. [Bloomberg]
- The Warriors suffered another crushing loss last night, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 141-105. [Associated Press]
