The man who was fatally shot outside the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night has now been identified, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

San Francisco's first homicide of the new year occurred Saturday night in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street, outside the Chase Center. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m., and early reports suggested it may have been a drive-by.

The victim, we now know, was a 27-year-old male, and the medical examiner has identified him as Kevin Quintanilla of San Mateo County.

No arrests have been made, and the case is being investigated as a homicide by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

San Francisco experienced 54 homicides in 2023, the last occurring in SoMa on December 28. That figure is down 4% from 2022, when the city saw 56 homicides.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to come forward. You can contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD."

Photo: Kyle Fritz