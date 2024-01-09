The monthly, two-day flea market with live music and food trucks on Treasure Island, born over a decade ago, is returning next month after a four-year absence.

TreasureFest, which dates back to 2011 and was formerly known as the Treasure Island Flea Market, is a last-weekend-of-the-month affair in which over 300 emerging brands, designers, and vendors show off and sell their wares in a flea-market setup not unlike some Sunday markets that happen in L.A. Not to be confused with the Treasure Island Music Festival (R.I.P.), which had its last outing not on Treasure Island but in West Oakland in 2018, TreasureFest does feature over 40 food vendors and live music over its two-stretch, but it happens every month like a flea market and is more focused on the vendors.

It has been a long, long while since this flea market last happened, and a lot has changed on Treasure Island, development-wise since then. There's also now a regular ferry for getting to and from.

Organizers threw an offsite TreasureFest in September 2021 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, but aside from that, there has been no TreasureFest since November 2019.

The event comes back alive next month, February 24 and 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets go on sale a week from tomorrow, January 17 at 9 a.m. Limited pre-sale tickets are $10, and early bird tickets are $15, with regular admission being $20.

Unlike the monthly Alameda Flea Market, a.k.a. the Alameda Point Antiques Faire, TreasureFest is not wholly about vintage finds. It's more in line with the Melrose Trading Post, the weekly flea market and vendor fair at Fairfax High School in L.A., with new and vintage clothes, crafts, plants, housewares, and the like, combined with food and entertainment.

The music lineup for Saturday, February 24, will include indie pop artist Silas Fermoy, local punk band Tess & The Details, and Sonoma's Black Sheep Brass Band.

On Sunday, February 25, swiss. will be performing, followed by Cardboard People and Matt Jaffe.

Follow TreasureFest on Instagram for updates, and below are the rest of the dates for 2024.

Find tickets here, starting next Wednesday.