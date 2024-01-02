- Oakland-based band Green Day did some anti-Trump lyrics on their New Year’s Rockin' Eve TV broadcast, and Elon Musk felt the need to respond. For the live broadcast of the song “American Idiot,” vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong sang “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” instead of the original lyric “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda.” To which Musk responded on Xitter, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣.” [Chronicle]
- While there is a winter storm warning for about the next 36 hours over large parts of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the mountains’ snowpack is only at 25% of its historical average for January 2. That’s the lowest snowpack level in ten years, and many trails are closed at Tahoe ski resorts, but experts insist that last year’s massive storms have the state’s reservoirs in good condition. [Bay Area News Group]
- The 2024 California sports gambling initiative campaign is gearing up to spend $25 million just on signature-gathering, but all of the Native American tribes in the state seem to hate the measure. The initiative is brought forward by two people described as a “tech bro and a poker bro,” but the state’s tribes, who would benefit somewhat from the measure, are steamed that said bros have not included them in the crafting of the legislation or electoral strategy. [Politico]
- A San Pablo woman has been charged with murder in a collision that killed a 60-year-old woman where the driver claimed that the victim was stealing packages. [Chronicle]
- An inactive bomb washed ashore on Santa Cruz’s Pajaro Dunes beach on New Year’s Eve, but was removed by personnel from Edwards Air Force base. [KPIX]
- 24th Street jewelry shop Shine Little Diamond has closed permanently after robbers cleaned the place out on New Year’s Eve, and the owner was not insured. [Mission Local]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist