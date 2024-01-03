- One person was injured after a Caltrain struck an occupied vehicle on the tracks in Burlingame. The collision happened just before 6 a.m. at the Broadway crossing, and the driver's condition is not known. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man had to be rescued Tuesday night in the waters off Alameda after his 27-foot sailboat sank. The boat became submerged in the area of the rock wall near the U.S.S. Hornet at at Pier 3, just after 5:30 p.m. [Bay City News]
- A fire was burning Wednesday morning at the Peet's Coffee roasting plant in Alameda. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m., and was reportedly contained to a mechanical hopper on one exterior side of the building. [KPIX]
- Among the "several" arrests made in connection with the killing last week of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le was a "key suspect" arrested Monday night in Livermore. [SFGate]
- The cannabis business that was allegedly being burglarized at the time of the shooting has now been identified by the owner as Peakz, and the owner says this was not the first break-in they've experienced. [KTVU]
- One person was hospitalized Tuesday night with severe injuries suffered in a house fire in Marin County, though the circumstances and exact location of the fire have not been shared. [KRON4]
- Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a bizarre Monday incident in which a 30-year-old man, who had been on a San Francisco-bound Delta flight that was canceled and everyone was deplaned, left the terminal through an emergency exit and got inside a plane's wing-mounted engine, where he was later found dead. [CNN]
Photo: Derick Daily