- Want to watch San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks? KRON4 has a roundup of some of the best viewing spots (that is, if the weather holds), such as the Embarcadero, Twin Peaks, East Bay marinas, and North Bay vistas.
- Cleanup is underway on the coast, after oceanfront businesses were battered by high waves this week. Small restaurants and shops in places like Capitola were hit hard by Thursday’s storm — bookending the year after the storms in January hit the Capitola Wharf and led to closures for months. [KNTV]
- The suspects in the fatal shooting of Oakland police officer Tuan Le is still at large, authorities say. A vigil for Le, who was shot by burglars in an early Friday confrontation near Oakland's Jack London Square, took place Saturday. [KPIX]
- This weekend’s storms hampered the rescue of an injured hiker up in Yolo County, who had to wait several hours for conditions to clear before search-and-rescue crews could reach him. Heavy rain and poor visibility prevented helicopters from reaching the scene, prompting rescue crews to use a boat to cross a creek and climb a half-mile of rugged terrain. [Chronicle]
- An East Bay sideshow ended in an overnight car chase and crash that injured five people, according to the CHP. Police who tried to break up a sideshow in Pittsburg said that it was a chaotic scene: people were apparently throwing large objects at them, and the car crashed into a wall after trying to speed away to escape. [KTVU]
- A California law prohibiting people from carrying firearms in most public places is set to be implemented on New Year's Day, despite challenges. A U.S. district judge ruled on Dec. 20 to block the law, citing Second Amendment violations, but then an appeals court temporarily halted the district judge's decision, allowing the law to be enforced while the legal battle persists. [KQED / ABC7]
- And here are some more state laws going into effect this year, ranging from speed cameras to drug testing. [CalMatters]
Feature image via Unsplash/Cedric Letsch.