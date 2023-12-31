If you're partying in San Francisco on Sunday night, you'll likely be able to save on Uber rides and even bus fare. Several Bay Area public transit agencies are offering free rides and extended service hours.

In San Francisco proper, Muni rides won’t cost anything, starting 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. According to the agency, you don’t need to tap your Clipper card (or else you will still be charged).

Muni will also run additional late-night buses and subway service. There will be extra buses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on lines including the 5 Fulton, 7 Haight/Noriega, 22 Fillmore, 24 Divisadero, 25 Treasure Island, 38 Geary, 44 O’Shaughnessy, 48 Quintara/24th, 90 Owl, 91 Owl, and N Owl.

Plus, the Muni metro will run more trains from 8 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. between West Portal Station and 4th & King, as well as between Chinatown and 3rd & Mariposa. Metro fare gates will stay open.

BART will not provide complimentary rides on Sunday, but service hours will be extended. The last southbound train will depart downtown SF around 2:10 a.m. on Monday, and the last East Bay train will leave around 1:30 a.m. Plus, parking at all BART stations will be free on Sunday and Monday (except Berryessa/North San Jose and Milpitas).

Here’s what other transit agencies are doing:

The East Bay’s bus service, AC Transit, will provide free rides from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Caltrain is offering free rides after 8 p.m. on Sunday, as well as extended service, with additional trains leaving SF for the South Bay at 1 a.m., 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Santa Clara’s Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) passengers can also ride light rail and bus for free, although they’re operating on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

Rides on San Mateo’s SamTrans will also be free from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 3 a.m. on Monday

