On Wednesday morning, an estimated 7,050 households and businesses lost electricity in the center of San Francisco, and as of late morning, over 1,000 customers were still without power.

The Wednesday outage was affecting parts of the Mission, Castro, Duboce Triangle, Corona Heights, Noe Valley, Diamond Heights, and Upper Market areas, as the Chronicle reported. And PG&E has not been able to determine the cause of the outage.

According to PG&E's outage map, as of 11 a.m., a portion of Duboce Triangle and Corona Heights, and the edge of the Castro neighborhood, were still without power.

PG&E said the outage would be resolved by 1:30 p.m. PT.

A PG&E spokesperson told the Chronicle that it had dispatched workers Wednesday morning to assess any possible damage to their equipment.

It's not yet clear if today's weather had any connection to the outage.

The last major power outage linked to winter storms in the Bay Area occurred in March, when around 275,000 PG&E customers lost power.