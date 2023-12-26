- A Christmas morning encampment fire under a freeway near downtown Oakland sent smoke billowing over the city. The fire occurred at Northgate Avenue and Sycamore Street under the Interstate 980 highway overpass, and no injuries were reported. [Chronicle]
- "Take advantage of the nice weather Tuesday to make any preparations and take down the blow-up Santa," says the National Weather Service, ahead of a storm heading our way tomorrow. [NWS Bay Area/X]
- A Spare the Air alert is in effect today, so no fires in the fireplace. [KPIX]
- LGBTQ activist Michael Petrelis and his Rainbow Brigade were outside St. Mary's Cathedral on Monday greeting parishioners with signs thanking Pope Francis for his decree allowing priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, despite the local archbishop's less-than-supportive response. [NBC Bay Area]
- Whether the billionaires behind California Forever — the new city project in Solano County — arranged for this article to be written or not, two academics from Harvard and MIT have just published an opinion piece in the NY Times about how the Bay Area needs bold new developments, and how urbanists shouldn't castigate this group because all new housing is good housing. [New York Times]
- Zillow is predicting that average home prices in the San Jose metro area will fall significantly in 2024, but local brokers say they're still on an upswing and this prediction is wrong. [Chronicle]
- The 49ers were a mess on Monday night, losing 33-19 at home to the Baltimore Ravens, starting with Brock Purdy having a career-high four passes intercepted. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was no Christmas Day Powerball winner, so the jackpot has risen to $685 million. [ABC 7]
Top image: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)