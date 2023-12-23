- There’s another COVID surge in the Bay Area right now, and the new JN.1 coronavirus variant is likely responsible. Wastewater testing shows that almost all Bay Area sewersheds have higher-than-average virus levels. [Chronicle]
- Details have emerged in Thursday’s double stabbing in Pacifica: the victim was identified as a 30-year-old Ezra Raymond Pouech of Oakland, and police said it was a domestic violence incident. Police said that another local woman whose identity wasn’t released was wounded and that there were two children in the home who were removed bychild services. [KTVU]
- San Francisco firefighters are decorating their fire stations for Christmas once again, putting out everything from snow machines to candy canes in competition for the top prize. SF’s 11 fire stations were judged on Friday, but the winner hasn’t been announced yet. [KTVU]
- A manhole in Santa Barbara opened on Thursday and spilled at least 9,000 gallons of untreated sewage onto the nearby West Beach. Officials have closed the beach to the public indefinitely. [KRON4]
- Florida State Univestity is suing the Atlantic Coast Conference, apparently trying to get out of the conference after it added Stanford, Cal, and Dallas-based Southern Methodist University. [SFGATE]
- After a 3-month slump, Bay Area jobs are on the upswing again, fueled by South Bay gains, suggesting that tech might be hiring again? [Mercury News]
- The paramedics that fatally administered ketamine after forcibly restraining Colorado 23-year-old Elijah McClain, sparking national controversy, were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on Friday. [KPIX]
Feature image via Unsplash/mana5280.