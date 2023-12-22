The suspect in Thursday's double stabbing in Pacifica, which was described as an incident of domestic violence and in which one male victim died, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ukiah.

Very few details were available Thursday after the initial report of police activity and a suspect at large, following the stabbings of two victims, one male and one female, at a home on Naomi Avenue in the Vallemar neighborhood of Pacifica. The female victim was hospitalized with stab wounds, and the male victim, who still has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.

As KTVU now reports, the suspect, 46-year-old Jason Gillenwater, was a firefighter paramedic for the Colma Fire Suppression District, and police had been called to the same home on Naomi Avenue in Pacifica on Wednesday because Gillenwater had violated a restraining order against him.

Gillenwater had been suspended from his job following an arrest last week, according to ABC 7's reporting, stemming from a domestic abuse incident at the same Naomi Avenue home, involving his ex — whom neighbors identified to KTVU as a woman named Nina.

Gillenwater was released on bail, however in addition to a restraining order there was reportedly a "gun violence emergency protective order" against him, allowing authorities to seize any guns or ammunition in his possession, per ABC 7.

Following the double stabbing Thursday, police and/or witnesses reportedly saw Gillenwater dressed in camouflage and covered in blood leaving the scene on foot. Gillenwater then allegedly drove to Oakland, and north in a gray Ford F150 to Ukiah. He allegedly stopped in Colusa County and purchased a gun — which he should not have been allowed to purchase, given the protective order and the APB out for his arrest at the time.

Gillenwater then used the weapon to take his own life during a traffic stop by Ukiah police and CHP officers in Ukiah, as KTVU reports. He reportedly died in the Ford F150.

Two children who were reportedly home in the Naomi Avenue house when the stabbings occurred have been taken away by victim services in San Mateo County. There has been no report on the female victim's condition, though KTVU says she is "still in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries."

Pacifica Police Chief Maria Sarasua issued a statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and keeping the family members and Pacifica community close in our hearts as they cope with this profound loss. I am grateful to the San Mateo County allied agencies, San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance during this investigation."

Top image: The neighborhood where the stabbings took place in Pacifica, via Google Street View