An investigation was underway after an alleged domestic violence-related double stabbing in the Vallemar neighborhood of Pacifica Thursday morning, and both a male and female victim were stabbed by a "known suspect."

Vallemar Elementary School in Pacifica was temporarily placed under lockdown Thursday as police were reportedly on the hunt for a homicide suspect, and an investigation was taking place at a residence on Naomi Avenue.

Pacifica police said in a release that the double stabbing occurred at a home on the 200 block of Naomi Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, and that a "known suspect was seen leaving the area on foot" as police arrived. A female victim and a male victim were both found suffering from stab wounds. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim was transported to an area hospital.

KPIX had some video of the scene from a chopper overhead, and NBC Bay Area reports that "various law enforcement personnel" were on the scene.

Pacifica police issued a statement saying that while the public was initially asked to stay out of the area, "We believe the suspect has left the area and there is no public safety threat to the Pacifica community."

The lockdown of the elementary school was done "out of an abundance of caution."

The suspect remained at large as of 11:00 a.m.

"The Pacifica Police Department detectives are actively working with allied agencies and following up on leads to locate the suspect," police said. "This investigation is in its preliminary stages. Additional information will be released in a subsequent press release."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

