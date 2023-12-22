- There were reportedly lines snaking out the door already early Friday morning at Oakland Airport as the holiday travel rush hits its peak. We haven't yet had a similar report from SFO, but surely both airports will be very packed today. [KTVU]
- A Daly City man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Schwerin Street, and no suspect information or motive has been released. [Bay City News]
- The SFFD preformed a rescue at Fort Mason Thursday night after a dog fell 80 feet from a trail to the water's edge. The dog was taken for veterinary treatment and its condition is not known. [NBC Bay Area]
- Three cats died and three people were displaced in a house fire in Berkeley Thursday morning. Neighbors reported hearing explosions before or during the blaze. [KTVU]
- San Francisco City Hall staffers may soon get back the basement cafe in the building that's been closed since the pandemic. The city is in negotiations, reportedly, with a group of Bayview businesses — Gumbo Social, Talio’s, Yes Pudding, Radio Africa, and Yvonne's Southern Sweets — which will together operate a business called Cafe Mélange. [Chronicle]
- California's biggest reservoirs were not greatly effected by this week's rains, and they currently stand at 117% of their historic average level for this time of year. [Chronicle]
- Rudy Giuliani has declared bankruptcy in the wake of a $148 million judgement against him, and the filing shows millions in unpaid taxes and legal fees. [New York Times]
- Aylo, the company formerly known as MindGeek that owns PornHub, has agreed to pay a $1.8 million fine and has acknowledged in court that it had profited for years off of content depicting sex-trafficking victims. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell