- Today’s winter solstice just gave way from the shortest daylight of the year to the longest night time darkness of the year. The actual solstice technically strikes Thursday night at 7:27 p.m. PT, if you want to get your woo-woo on. [CNN]
- Despite this week’s rain, the snow totals are pretty low at Lake Tahoe ski resorts heading into Christmas weekend. Expect most of the snow to be man-made this weekend, and significant holiday snowfall is not expected in the Tahoe area until Thursday, December 28. [Chronicle]
- There was some manner of low-speed chase in Bernal Heights Wednesday night, as police pursued an SUV near Precita Park. There’s no information about the reason for a dozen police cars chasing an SUV with Colorado plates, but it caused a brief lockdown at Leonard Flynn Elementary School. [Mission Local]
- The 49ers and Santa Clara are once again in a dispute over the big upcoming Christmas night 49ers-Ravens game, over who’s going to pay the holiday pay to police officers and city workers. [SFGate]
- Walnut Creek police announced they arrested a serial burglar, and he’s been charged with residential burglary, grand theft, and vandalism. [KRON4]
- Meanwhile in SF, SFPD announced they arrested 18 people in two more “blitz” operations in SoMa and near Stonestown. [SFPD]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist