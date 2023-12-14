The planned redevelopment of the Stonestown Galleria property, which will turn what are currently parking lots into new residential, retail, and office space, has received some revisions, which include dropping a planned 200-room hotel.

It's been nearly two years since we first heard about plans to redevelop the land around Stonestown Galleria and add thousands of new housing units. Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall and its 30 acres of parking lots, first floated the idea, saying they would build 2,900 units of housing, likely to be a mix of affordable, market-rate, and senior housing, and turning 20th Avenue into a new "Main Street" lined with shops.

The SF Planning Department finished its preliminary review of the project in November 2021, and the main criticism was that the site plan felt too bisected by the existing mall, "dividing the site into two separated communities with a lack of robust and clear east-west connections."

As Socketsite reports this week, a refined plan is now out, with some new renderings, and the project got a boost in the number of housing units planned — 3,500, up from 2,900.

The plan still seems to have two bisected neighborhoods, with no plans to cut through the mall structure itself.

Given lack of demand currently for office space, plans for 200,000 square feet of office space have shrunk to 100,000 square feet. A plan for a 200-room hotel has been jettisoned, and the amount of new retail has gone down from 200,000 square feet to 160,000 square feet. (The Galleria itself is 775,000 square feet.)

There would be 60,000 square feet of new community spaces, and six acres of parks, plazas, and recreation spaces.

Some of the residential buildings on the western side of the site would rise as high as 190 feet (around 20 stories).

The project may still be on track to break ground in 2024, though that is unclear, and final approvals are still pending.

Once under construction, as Socketsite notes, it will be built in six phases.

