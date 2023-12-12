- Just six days after announcing they would close the CVS at Haight and Fillmore Streets, CVS abruptly backtracked and said they’re not closing the store. According to a 3 p.m. Tuesday announcement from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office, CVS will not be closing the store on January 11. “We’ve re-evaluated our upcoming store closure plans and have decided NOT to close the CVS Pharmacy at 499 Haight Street in San Francisco in January as previously disclosed,” CVS senior director of state government affairs Carla Saporta Cheng said in an email, according to Preston’s office. “The store and pharmacy will remain open and will continue to serve the community.” [Chronicle]
- Daly City music teacher and SF resident Marcus Deon Dyson has been charged with nearly two dozen felonies for sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly having an intimate four-year relationship with a student assistant beginning when she was 14. At the time, the now-50-year-old Dyson was a teacher at Daly City’s Garnet J. Robertson Intermediate school (where the elleged victim was a student), and he's now at the Bayshore School in the same district, where he remains on administrative leave until this awful mess is litigated. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Chronicle has a big data piece about how various Hispanic populations have changed in California over the last decade, which notes that Dominicans and Venezuelans are the fastest-growing segment. Also notable is that the California counties seeing the largest growth in Hispanic populations are Contra Costa, Sacramento, and San Joaquin Counties. [Chronicle]
- An unidentified person was struck by a southbound Caltrain in San Francisco just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The individual was transported away by medical personnel and there is no update yet on their condition. [KPIX]
- A small, 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the North Bay at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, with its epicenter four miles from Santa Rosa and eight miles from Rohnert Park. There were no injuries reported. [KRON4]
- Russian state media is celebrating Congress’s stalemate on Ukraine aid, saying “Well done, gramps” to Mitch McConnell. [CNN]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist