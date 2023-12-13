- Six people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a UC Santa Cruz shuttle bus crashed into a stone building. The bus was traveling downhill, and it's unclear how the crash occurred, but the bus slammed into a historic Cowell Ranch building. [Santa Cruz Sentinel]
- The Berkeley City Council had retracted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza even before their meeting began Tuesday, but the meeting was packed and full of shouting anyway. Protesters were calling on the council to pass a resolution similar to those passed in neighboring Richmond and Oakland. [KTVU]
- Tesla is conducting another recall — essentially a software update — for over two million vehicles with autopilot functionality. The update will "further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility" while using Autopilot, after federal investigators found that too many accidents have occurred while drivers were essentially asleep at the wheel. [KTVU]
- There was a multi-vehicle injury crash on westbound I-580 this morning around 8:15 a.m. involving at least four people. [KPIX]
- SF Supervisor Dean Preston is quoted in a new documentary saying that capitalism is to blame for San Francisco's — and other cities' — drug and homelessness problems. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will hear the high-stakes case involving access to the abortion pill mifepristone, and the FDA's power to approve how it's prescribed. [CBS News]
- Longtime Bay Area television personality Jack Hanson has died at age 91. [KPIX]
Photo: X/briansantacruz