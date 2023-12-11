- BART ridership hit another high on Saturday with almost 100,000 riders coming to SF for SantaCon, shopping, and the Haney-Prograis championship fight at the Chase Center. Official ridership for that day was 99,824 exits, according to BART. [KRON4]
- The SF Board of Supervisors will be voting Tuesday to waive application fees for businesses looking to host live music and amplified sound in outdoor parklets or on patios. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information about the August 3rd killing of 22-year-old Relando Bell in Visitacion Valley. [KPIX]
- The city of Richmond continues to work out its plan for the long vacant Hilltop Mall property, where thousands of new housing units could potentially be built. [East Bay Times]
- The Supreme Court is letting stand a Ninth Circuit decision striking down an appeal to a Washington state law banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors, but Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh all dissented and said they would have granted review to the case. [New York Times]
- A 17-year-old in Tulare County passed the California Bar Exam, and he's believed to be the youngest person ever to do so. [Associated Press]
- Donald Trump, in all caps, announced Sunday that he will not be testifying again in the civil fraud trial in New York that could gravely impact his real estate business, as he was expected to take the stand again today as the final defense witness. [Associated Press]
