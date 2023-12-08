- There was a seven-hour standoff between Pleasant Hill police and a man barricaded in his home after allegedly shooting and injuring his wife Thursday night. Police were communicating with the man via X/Twitter, telling him to answer their calls and asking if he was having a mental health crisis. [KTVU]
- The commercial Dungeness crab season is being postponed for another two weeks, until at least Dec. 21, due to a high number of still-migrating humpback whales off the coast. [KPIX]
- 99-year-old Earl “Chuck” Kohler of Concord, one of the last remaining survivors of Pearl Harbor, spoke at a remembrance ceremony Thursday on Mount Diablo. [East Bay Times]
- Hunter Biden has just been indicted on nine new tax charges, adding to the political headaches for the White House, and giving fodder to the House's ongoing impeachment effort. [Associated Press]
- The grand dining room of the Ahwahnee hotel in Yosemite National Park is reopening next week after a year of being shut down due to an ongoing seismic retrofit project. [Chronicle]
- Michelle Gass has been named the new CEO of Levi's, becoming the company's first female CEO, following the retirement announcement of Chip Bergh. [SF Business Times]
- The price of 49ers season tickets may be going up by a lot in 2024. [ABC 7]
Photo: Merritt Thomas