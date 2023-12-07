- A homicide suspect, 35-year-old Shilo Mitchell, was spotted by patrol officers on Tuesday and arrested for an August murder in the Bayview. Mitchell had been at large for four months following the August 4 shooting on Quesada Avenue. [KRON4]
- One man was taken into custody by US Marshals in the Mission District Thursday afternoon. The suspect, who was arrested for unknown crimes, was in a home at 3331 20th Street between Shotwell and Folsom. [Mission Local]
- More radioactive stuff has been found at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, this time a couple of old radium-coated deck markers buried under a bit of soil — the latest in the long, ongoing saga of the Superfund site. [Chronicle]
- Palisades Tahoe got a whopping 15 inches of snow over night, properly helping to kick off this ski season. [KRON4]
- A new robot delivery company called Clevon has sent some of its machines onto SF streets, but it's still not doing active deliveries here, just testing. [Chronicle]
- Sonoma is now the latest Bay Area county to make it illegal to be a spectator at a sideshow. [KTVU]
- Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh is retiring after 12 years at the helm. [KRON4]
- The Starbucks in Petaluma just became the 31st California Starbucks to unionize. [KRON4]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist