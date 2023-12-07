- A twice-convicted murderer, 43-year-old Jason Richard Budrow, has been charged in the prison-yard attack on convicted Kristin Smart murderer Paul Flores. Flores was stabbed in the neck with a shiv on August 23 at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, but he survived the attack. [KTVU]
- The SFPD has released a new clue in a still unsolved July 9 hit-and-run in the Mission that killed 28-year-old botanist Thomas McKean. The collision happened at 18th and South Van Ness, and police have released a photo of a light-colored Honda that is a vehicle of interest in the case. [KTVU]
- It's still not clear how many Oakland teachers participated in the "teach-in" for Palestine on Wednesday, but one parent of a Jewish child, whose mother is from Israel, expressed his concern about his child feeling stigmatized. [KPIX]
- A bicyclist killed Saturday in San Rafael apparently fell into the path of a pickup truck as he crossed over a SMART train railroad crossing near Francisco Boulevard West. [Chronicle]
- There was a pub crawl Wednesday in Oakland to support struggling local taprooms. [KPIX]
- A 3.8M earthquake struck in the area of Los Banos in Merced County at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday. [KRON4]
- A new study shows how California redwoods make themselves resilient amid wildfires. [ABC 7]
- The man suspected in the shooting that took place at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Wednesday was reportedly a professor who had recently applied for a job there. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jeremy Huang